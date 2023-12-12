Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Early County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Early County, Georgia, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Early County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mitchell County High School at Early County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Blakely, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 1B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
