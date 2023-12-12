Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Cobb County, Georgia today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cambridge High School at Lassiter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Cobb High School at Denmark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walton High School at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame Academy at Furtah Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Acworth, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Praise Academy at Cherokee Christian Schools
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
