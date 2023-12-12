On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Calvin de Haan going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

de Haan stats and insights

de Haan is yet to score through 25 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

de Haan has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.8 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.

de Haan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:04 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:46 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:36 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:44 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:10 Home W 5-4 OT

Lightning vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

