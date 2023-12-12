When the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Austin Watson light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson stats and insights

In one of 15 games this season, Watson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Watson has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have three shutouts, and they average 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:48 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 4:20 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 8-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:12 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:01 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 5:22 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:46 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:19 Away W 4-2

Lightning vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

