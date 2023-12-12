Will Austin Watson Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 12?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Austin Watson light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Watson stats and insights
- In one of 15 games this season, Watson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Watson has no points on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have three shutouts, and they average 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|4:20
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:12
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|4:01
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|5:22
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:46
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|7:19
|Away
|W 4-2
Lightning vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
