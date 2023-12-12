Should you bet on Alex Barre-Boulet to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

In five of 22 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Barre-Boulet's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have three shutouts, and they average 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:14 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:40 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:22 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:55 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:26 Away L 3-1 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:57 Home W 6-4 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:56 Home L 4-0

Lightning vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

