The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) meet the Kennesaw State Owls (2-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Kennesaw State vs. Mississippi State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Jerkaila Jordan: 18.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK Debreasha Powe: 12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Lauren Park-Lane: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Erynn Barnum: 8.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Mississippi State Players to Watch

