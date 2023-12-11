Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jeff Davis County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Jeff Davis County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jeff Davis County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jeff Davis High School at Turner County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Ashburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.