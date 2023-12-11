Monday's game between the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-2) and Chicago State Cougars (0-15) going head to head at Jones Convocation Center has a projected final score of 80-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Southern, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 11.

The Eagles head into this contest after an 81-69 victory against Florida International on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia Southern vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Southern vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 80, Chicago State 62

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Eagles defeated the Detroit Mercy Titans 81-59 on November 25.

Based on the RPI, the Cougars have five losses against Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia Southern 2023-24 Best Wins

81-59 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 195) on November 25

81-69 on the road over Florida International (No. 242) on November 29

85-75 at home over North Florida (No. 260) on November 24

82-58 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 343) on November 11

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 21.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.4 STL, 46.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

21.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.4 STL, 46.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Simone James: 12.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 54.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

12.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 54.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Eden Johnson: 7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

6.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Lydia Freeman: 5.6 PTS, 61.1 FG%

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 17.8 points per game, with a +142 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.9 points per game (29th in college basketball) and give up 63.1 per contest (158th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.