How to Watch Women's Super League Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, December 10
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is no shortage of excitement on Sunday's Women's Super League schedule, including Arsenal squaring off against Chelsea on Paramount+.
Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
