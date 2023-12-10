Travis Etienne was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 14 matchup with the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Etienne's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Etienne has season stats that include 771 rushing yards on 205 carries (3.8 per attempt) and eight touchdowns, plus 40 receptions on 52 targets for 346 yards.

Travis Etienne Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The Jaguars have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: D'Ernest Johnson (LP/knee): 31 Rush Att; 90 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 8 Rec; 124 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Etienne 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 205 771 8 3.8 52 40 346 1

Etienne Game-by-Game



Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 18 77 1 5 27 0 Week 2 Chiefs 12 40 0 2 2 0 Week 3 Texans 19 88 0 4 50 0 Week 4 Falcons 20 55 0 3 17 0 Week 5 @Bills 26 136 2 4 48 0 Week 6 Colts 18 55 2 3 28 0 Week 7 @Saints 14 53 2 3 24 0 Week 8 @Steelers 24 79 0 3 70 1 Week 10 49ers 9 35 0 2 9 0 Week 11 Titans 14 52 0 3 7 0 Week 12 @Texans 20 56 0 4 30 0 Week 13 Bengals 11 45 1 4 34 0

