Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Who's likely to score in the NHL on Sunday? There are eight games on the card, and a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds is offered below.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Connor McDavid (Oilers) +105 to score
Oilers vs. Devils
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10
- McDavid's stats: 10 goals in 23 games
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +110 to score
Oilers vs. Devils
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10
- Draisaitl's stats: 11 goals in 25 games
Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +115 to score
Golden Knights vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10
- Eichel's stats: 12 goals in 28 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +115 to score
Capitals vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10
- Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 24 games
Kyle Connor (Jets) +120 to score
Jets vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10
- Connor's stats: 17 goals in 25 games
Filip Forsberg (Predators) +130 to score
Predators vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10
- Forsberg's stats: 14 goals in 27 games
Jonathan Marchessault (Golden Knights) +130 to score
Golden Knights vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10
- Marchessault's stats: 12 goals in 28 games
Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +130 to score
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10
- Reinhart's stats: 17 goals in 27 games
Jack Hughes (Devils) +130 to score
Devils vs. Oilers
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10
- Hughes' stats: 10 goals in 21 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +145 to score
Wild vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10
- Kaprizov's stats: 8 goals in 25 games
