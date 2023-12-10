Atlanta Falcons receiver Kyle Pitts has a good matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are conceding the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL, 257.9 per game.

Pitts has a 492-yard season thus far (41.0 yards per game), with one touchdown. He has reeled in 41 balls on 68 targets.

Pitts vs. the Buccaneers

Pitts vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 3 GP / 56 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 56 REC YPG / REC TD Nine players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay in the 2023 season.

15 players have caught a TD pass against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 257.9 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have given up 16 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 16th among NFL defenses.

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-118)

Pitts Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pitts has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (eight of 12).

Pitts has received 18.4% of his team's 370 passing attempts this season (68 targets).

He has been targeted 68 times, averaging 7.2 yards per target (78th in NFL).

Pitts has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 4.8% of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Pitts has been targeted four times in the red zone (10.3% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts).

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

