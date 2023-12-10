Jaguars vs. Browns: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 14
According to oddsmakers, the Cleveland Browns (7-5) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4). A point total of 30.5 has been set for this matchup.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Browns as they prepare for this matchup against the Jaguars. Before the Jaguars square off against the Browns, here are their recent betting trends and insights.
Jaguars vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|BetMGM
|Browns (-3)
|30.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Browns (-3)
|30.5
|-174
|+146
Other Week 14 Odds
Jacksonville vs. Cleveland Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
Jaguars vs. Browns Betting Insights
- Jacksonville's record against the spread in 2023 is 8-4-0.
- The Jaguars have one win ATS (1-2) as a 3-point underdog or greater this season.
- Jacksonville has seen six of its 12 games go over the point total.
- Cleveland has posted a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Browns have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.
- Six of Cleveland's 12 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
Jaguars Player Props
