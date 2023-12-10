The Cleveland Browns (7-5) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

How to Watch Browns vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

Jaguars Insights

This year the Jaguars score 3.4 more points per game (23.8) than the Browns surrender (20.4).

The Jaguars average 346.8 yards per game, 86.3 more yards than the 260.5 the Browns give up.

This season Jacksonville rushes for 3.8 fewer yards per game (103.3) than Cleveland allows (107.1).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 18 times this season, two more turnovers than the Browns have forced (16).

Jaguars Away Performance

On the road, the Jaguars put up 26.2 points per game and concede 19.2. That's more than they score overall (23.8), but less than they give up (21.6).

On the road, the Jaguars accumulate 393.6 yards per game and concede 337.6. That's more than they gain overall (346.8), and less than they allow (354.8).

Jacksonville's average passing yards gained (273.4) and allowed (264.2) in away games are both higher than its overall averages of 243.6 and 261.7, respectively.

The Jaguars rack up 120.2 rushing yards per game away from home (16.9 more than their overall average), and concede 73.4 in away games (19.7 less than overall).

On the road, the Jaguars convert 41.8% of third downs and allow 28.4% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (37.1%), and less than they allow (36.9%).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 Tennessee W 34-14 CBS 11/26/2023 at Houston W 24-21 CBS 12/4/2023 Cincinnati L 34-31 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 12/17/2023 Baltimore - NBC 12/24/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 12/31/2023 Carolina - CBS

