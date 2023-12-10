The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) hit the court against the Georgia State Panthers (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network X

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up an average of 69.5 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 60.2 the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

Georgia State has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 60.2 points.

Georgia Tech has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets put up 71.6 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 56.5 the Panthers allow.

Georgia Tech has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 56.5 points.

Georgia State has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.

The Yellow Jackets shoot 45.3% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.

The Panthers' 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is 3.6 higher than the Yellow Jackets have conceded.

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 15.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 48.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

15.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 48.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Kayla Blackshear: 14.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.2 FG%

14.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.2 FG% Ines Noguero: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (9-for-41)

8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (9-for-41) Rusne Augustinaite: 12.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50)

12.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50) D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 5.9 PTS, 61.5 FG%

Georgia Tech Schedule