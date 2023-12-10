The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) hit the court against the Georgia State Panthers (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ACC Network X

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers put up an average of 69.5 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 60.2 the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
  • Georgia State has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 60.2 points.
  • Georgia Tech has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.5 points.
  • The Yellow Jackets put up 71.6 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 56.5 the Panthers allow.
  • Georgia Tech has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 56.5 points.
  • Georgia State has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.
  • The Yellow Jackets shoot 45.3% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.
  • The Panthers' 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is 3.6 higher than the Yellow Jackets have conceded.

Georgia Tech Leaders

  • Tonie Morgan: 15.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 48.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Kayla Blackshear: 14.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.2 FG%
  • Ines Noguero: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (9-for-41)
  • Rusne Augustinaite: 12.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50)
  • D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 5.9 PTS, 61.5 FG%

Georgia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Florida L 68-58 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/2/2023 @ Nebraska L 80-72 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/5/2023 Mercer W 73-60 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/10/2023 Georgia State - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/16/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
12/20/2023 South Carolina Upstate - Hank McCamish Pavilion

