Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-1) face the Georgia State Panthers (3-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Tonie Morgan: 15.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kayla Blackshear: 17.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ines Noguero: 9.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rusne Augustinaite: 10.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Georgia State Players to Watch
