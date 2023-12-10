How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Atlanta Falcons (6-6) meet a fellow NFC South foe when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Falcons Insights
- The Falcons put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Buccaneers allow (20.4).
- The Falcons collect 328.6 yards per game, 28.3 fewer yards than the 356.9 the Buccaneers allow per contest.
- Atlanta rushes for 135.2 yards per game, 36.2 more than the 99 Tampa Bay allows per outing.
- The Falcons have 18 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.
Falcons Home Performance
- The Falcons score 23 points per game in home games (4.2 more than their overall average), and give up 20.5 at home (0.5 more than overall).
- The Falcons' average yards gained at home (380.3) is higher than their overall average (328.6). But their average yards conceded at home (303) is lower than overall (315.9).
- Atlanta's average yards passing at home (233.5) is higher than its overall average (193.4). And its average yards allowed at home (191.7) is lower than overall (208.1).
- The Falcons' average rushing yards gained (146.8) and conceded (111.3) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 135.2 and 107.8, respectively.
- In home games, the Falcons convert 42.5% of third downs and allow 35.5% to be converted. That's more than they convert (40.7%) and allow (33.1%) overall.
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Falcons Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|at Arizona
|L 25-23
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|New Orleans
|W 24-15
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at New York
|W 13-8
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|at Carolina
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|at Chicago
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.