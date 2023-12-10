One of the top pass-catchers in football will be featured when Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +470

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

Mike Evans Touchdown Odds

Evans Odds to Score First TD: +550

Evans Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Allgeier - 29.5 (-113) - Van Jefferson - - 12.5 (-113) Drake London - - 49.5 (-113) Kyle Pitts - - 35.5 (-113) Desmond Ridder 197.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) - Bijan Robinson - 71.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) Jonnu Smith - - 14.5 (-113)

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Evans - - 74.5 (-113) Chris Godwin - - 50.5 (-113) Baker Mayfield 228.5 (-113) 10.5 (-106) - Rachaad White - 58.5 (-113) 24.5 (-113) Cade Otton - - 25.5 (-113) Trey Palmer - - 23.5 (-113)

