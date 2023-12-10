Christian Kirk and the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, where they'll face Martin Emerson and the Cleveland Browns defense. For more stats and analysis on the Jaguars pass catchers' matchup against the Browns' pass defense, see below.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Jaguars vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Browns 93.3 7.8 29 90 0.03

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Christian Kirk vs. Martin Emerson Insights

Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense

Christian Kirk leads his squad with 787 receiving yards on 57 catches with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Jacksonville's passing offense has been very effective this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 2,923 total passing yards (243.6 per game).

With 285 points this season (ninth in NFL), the Jaguars have been firing on all cylinders on offense.

Jacksonville ranks 15th in the league in pass rate, averaging 34.7 pass attempts per game (416 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Jaguars are not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 37 total red-zone pass attempts (41.6% red-zone pass rate).

Martin Emerson & the Browns' Defense

Martin Emerson leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 43 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

Defensively, Cleveland is the best team against the pass in the NFL, at 1,841 yards conceded (153.4 per game).

The Browns' points-against average on defense is 20.4 per game, 10th-best in the NFL.

Cleveland has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Christian Kirk vs. Martin Emerson Advanced Stats

Christian Kirk Martin Emerson Rec. Targets 85 46 Def. Targets Receptions 57 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.8 20 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 787 43 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 65.6 3.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 247 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.