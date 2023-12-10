Will Christian Kirk Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christian Kirk did not participate in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars play the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Looking for Kirk's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Kirk has been targeted 85 times, with season stats of 787 yards on 57 receptions (13.8 per catch) and three TDs. He also has one carry for six yards.
Christian Kirk Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- The Jaguars have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Brenton Strange (DNP/foot): 4 Rec; 34 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Zay Jones (LP/knee): 18 Rec; 186 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 14 Injury Reports
Jaguars vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Kirk 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|85
|57
|787
|247
|3
|13.8
Kirk Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|14
|11
|110
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|6
|4
|54
|1
|Week 4
|Falcons
|12
|8
|84
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|8
|6
|78
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|6
|3
|49
|1
|Week 7
|@Saints
|6
|6
|90
|1
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|5
|4
|46
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|11
|6
|104
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|6
|3
|48
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|7
|4
|89
|0
|Week 13
|Bengals
|1
|1
|26
|0
