With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Calvin Ridley a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a TD)

Ridley has 51 receptions (on 84 targets) for 689 yards and five TDs, averaging 57.4 yards per game.

In four of 12 games this season, Ridley has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Calvin Ridley Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 11 8 101 1 Week 2 Chiefs 8 2 32 0 Week 3 Texans 7 3 40 0 Week 4 Falcons 2 2 38 1 Week 5 @Bills 8 7 122 0 Week 6 Colts 8 4 30 0 Week 7 @Saints 4 1 5 0 Week 8 @Steelers 10 6 83 0 Week 10 49ers 3 2 20 0 Week 11 Titans 9 7 103 2 Week 12 @Texans 6 5 89 1 Week 13 Bengals 8 4 26 0

