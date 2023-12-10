C.J. Beathard was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Beathard's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep C.J. Beathard and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Beathard has passed for 77 yards (19.3 per game) and zero touchdowns, with zero picks. He has completed 85.7% of his passes (12-for-14), and has four carries for five yards.

Keep an eye on Beathard's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

C.J. Beathard Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 14 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Beathard 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 12 14 85.7% 77 0 0 5.5 4 5 0

Beathard Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 3 Texans 2 2 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 0 0 0 3 -2 0 Week 10 49ers 1 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Bengals 9 10 63 0 0 1 7 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.