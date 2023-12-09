Can we anticipate Tanner Jeannot scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Jeannot stats and insights

In six of 28 games this season, Jeannot has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, and has scored one goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Jeannot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 10:43 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:00 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:31 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:18 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:31 Home W 5-4 OT

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

