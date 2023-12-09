Should you wager on Steven Stamkos to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In nine of 26 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Kraken this season in one game (two shots).

He has four goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

Stamkos' shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:21 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 20:00 Home W 5-4 OT

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

