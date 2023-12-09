In the upcoming tilt versus the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Nikita Kucherov to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

In 11 of 27 games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and six times he scored multiple goals.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted eight of them.

Kucherov has picked up seven goals and 15 assists on the power play.

He takes 4.7 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:26 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:19 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:47 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 24:10 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:50 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:41 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 6 2 4 20:30 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:00 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:08 Home W 5-4 OT

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

