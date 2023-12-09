The Mercer Bears (2-6) will attempt to stop a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mercer vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Mercer Moneyline BetMGM Georgia State (-1.5) 141.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia State (-1.5) 142.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mercer vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

Mercer has won two games against the spread this year.

The Bears have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Georgia State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of seven times this season.

