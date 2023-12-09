Saturday's game features the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) and the Mercer Bears (2-6) facing off at Hawkins Arena (on December 9) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-72 win for Georgia State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Mercer vs. Georgia State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Macon, Georgia Venue: Hawkins Arena

Mercer vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 77, Mercer 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercer vs. Georgia State

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia State (-4.9)

Georgia State (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.2

Mercer has put together a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Georgia State is 4-3-0. Both the Bears and the Panthers are 5-2-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears' -78 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.0 points per game (336th in college basketball) while giving up 74.8 per contest (267th in college basketball).

Mercer loses the rebound battle by 4.6 boards on average. it collects 28.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 335th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.4 per contest.

Mercer hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (276th in college basketball) at a 31.8% rate (243rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

The Bears average 86.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (315th in college basketball), and give up 99.4 points per 100 possessions (333rd in college basketball).

Mercer wins the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 11.9 (182nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.4.

