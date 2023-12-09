The Tampa Bay Lightning (12-11-5) go on the road against the Seattle Kraken (8-13-6, losers of six in a row) at Climate Pledge Arena. The matchup on Saturday, December 9 starts at 10:00 PM ET on BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Lightning vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-125) Kraken (+105) 6 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have been favored on the moneyline 13 times this season, and have gone 6-7 in those games.

Tampa Bay has a 6-6 record (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lightning have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

In 19 games this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Lightning vs Kraken Additional Info

Lightning vs. Kraken Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 91 (3rd) Goals 70 (27th) 99 (30th) Goals Allowed 91 (27th) 29 (1st) Power Play Goals 18 (11th) 15 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (21st)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 4-5-1 overall, in its last 10 games.

In its past 10 contests, Tampa Bay went over three times.

The Lightning and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is 1.5 lower than their season-long average.

The Lightning net the third-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.2 per game for a total of 91 this season.

The Lightning are ranked 30th in total goals against, giving up 3.5 goals per game (99 total) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-8) ranks them 21st in the league.

