The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) go up against the Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Spartans allow to opponents.

Kennesaw State is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Spartans are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 13th.

The Owls put up 16.3 more points per game (85.7) than the Spartans allow (69.4).

When Kennesaw State scores more than 69.4 points, it is 6-2.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kennesaw State scored 80.4 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Owls ceded 65.7 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.2.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Kennesaw State fared better at home last year, draining 8.4 per game, compared to 7.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.7% mark in away games.

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule