The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) after losing six straight road games. The Yellow Jackets are double-digit favorites by 21.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 147.5.

Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia Tech -21.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Georgia Tech contest has gone over 147.5 points.

The average point total in Georgia Tech's matchups this year is 144.4, 3.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Georgia Tech has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Yellow Jackets have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -3000 moneyline set for this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Georgia Tech has a 96.8% chance to win.

Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia Tech 1 14.3% 71.1 139.1 73.3 159.3 146.4 Alabama A&M 4 57.1% 68 139.1 86 159.3 147.8

Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends

The Yellow Jackets put up 14.9 fewer points per game (71.1) than the Bulldogs allow (86).

Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia Tech 3-4-0 0-0 2-5-0 Alabama A&M 3-4-0 1-0 4-3-0

Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Tech Alabama A&M 11-6 Home Record 9-8 3-9 Away Record 5-8 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

