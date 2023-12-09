The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) will visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) after losing six road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACCN

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets make 39.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (48.0%).

The Yellow Jackets are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 209th.

The 71.1 points per game the Yellow Jackets score are 14.9 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (86.0).

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Georgia Tech performed better at home last year, scoring 72.7 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game away from home.

Defensively the Yellow Jackets were better at home last season, ceding 69.0 points per game, compared to 71.8 away from home.

At home, Georgia Tech averaged 0.8 fewer threes per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (8.4). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to in road games (33.9%).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule