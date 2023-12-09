The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) will visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) after losing six road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets make 39.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (48.0%).
  • The Yellow Jackets are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 209th.
  • The 71.1 points per game the Yellow Jackets score are 14.9 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (86.0).

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Georgia Tech performed better at home last year, scoring 72.7 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game away from home.
  • Defensively the Yellow Jackets were better at home last season, ceding 69.0 points per game, compared to 71.8 away from home.
  • At home, Georgia Tech averaged 0.8 fewer threes per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (8.4). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to in road games (33.9%).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Mississippi State W 67-59 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/2/2023 Duke W 72-68 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Georgia L 76-62 Stegeman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Alabama A&M - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/16/2023 Penn State - Madison Square Garden
12/21/2023 UMass - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

