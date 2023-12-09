The Mercer Bears (2-6) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Mercer Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Panthers have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Panthers are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 343rd.
  • The Panthers average 79 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 74.8 the Bears allow.
  • Georgia State is 4-2 when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgia State posted 69.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 61.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.4 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Panthers played better in home games last season, surrendering 65.4 points per game, compared to 75.1 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, Georgia State drained 0.8 more threes per game (5.7) than in road games (4.9). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to in road games (26.1%).

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Charlotte L 65-57 Dale F. Halton Arena
12/2/2023 @ Kennesaw State L 88-77 KSU Convocation Center
12/4/2023 Middle Georgia State W 89-57 Georgia State Convocation Center
12/9/2023 @ Mercer - Hawkins Arena
12/16/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center
12/19/2023 Toccoa Falls - Georgia State Convocation Center

