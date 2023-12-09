The Mercer Bears (2-6) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia State vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia State Stats Insights

This season, the Panthers have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.

The Panthers are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 343rd.

The Panthers average 79 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 74.8 the Bears allow.

Georgia State is 4-2 when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia State posted 69.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 61.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Panthers played better in home games last season, surrendering 65.4 points per game, compared to 75.1 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Georgia State drained 0.8 more threes per game (5.7) than in road games (4.9). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to in road games (26.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule