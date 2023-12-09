The North Florida Ospreys (4-3) meet the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Game Information

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Chaz Lanier: 16 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

16 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Dorian James: 9.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Ametri Moss: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Jah Nze: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jake van der Heijden: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

North Florida Players to Watch

Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Stat Comparison

North Florida Rank North Florida AVG Georgia Southern AVG Georgia Southern Rank 176th 75.6 Points Scored 70.3 260th 186th 71.4 Points Allowed 85 349th 209th 32.7 Rebounds 28.2 329th 192nd 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.3 167th 12th 10.9 3pt Made 9.7 37th 212th 12.9 Assists 8.5 359th 140th 11.3 Turnovers 14.2 311th

