The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) will try to stop a six-game road losing skid at the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Florida vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.

Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Florida Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM North Florida (-2.5) 151.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Florida (-2.5) 151.5 -140 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this year (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

North Florida has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Ospreys' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Georgia Southern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Georgia Southern is 81st in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 353rd, a difference of 272 spots.

Georgia Southern's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.