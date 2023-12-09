The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) will be attempting to end an eight-game losing skid when hitting the road against the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at UNF Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

  • The Eagles are shooting 40.9% from the field, four% lower than the 44.9% the Ospreys' opponents have shot this season.
  • Georgia Southern is 0-2 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys sit at 155th.
  • The Eagles put up just 4.1 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Ospreys allow (73.6).
  • Georgia Southern has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 73.6 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Georgia Southern averaged 3.2 more points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (67.6).
  • At home, the Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.2.
  • At home, Georgia Southern sunk 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (6). Georgia Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.5%) than on the road (31%).

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Northeastern L 93-76 Minges Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Michigan State L 86-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/2/2023 Jacksonville L 81-79 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 @ North Florida - UNF Arena
12/12/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 UNC Wilmington - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

