The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) will be attempting to end an eight-game losing skid when hitting the road against the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at UNF Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 40.9% from the field, four% lower than the 44.9% the Ospreys' opponents have shot this season.

Georgia Southern is 0-2 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Eagles are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys sit at 155th.

The Eagles put up just 4.1 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Ospreys allow (73.6).

Georgia Southern has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 73.6 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Georgia Southern averaged 3.2 more points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (67.6).

At home, the Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.2.

At home, Georgia Southern sunk 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (6). Georgia Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.5%) than on the road (31%).

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule