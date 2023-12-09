Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Fulton County, Georgia. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stone Mountain High School at Druid Hills High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School at The Walker School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marist School at Clarke Central High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Athens, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin E. Mays High School at The Paideia School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hapeville Charter Career Academy at Dougherty Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Roswell High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest DeKalb High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fulton Science Academy at Fellowship Christian School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles R. Drew Charter School at South Atlanta High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Banneker High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: College Park, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeside High School - DeKalb at Mount Paran Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
