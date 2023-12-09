Should you wager on Cole Koepke to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Cole Koepke score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Koepke stats and insights

Koepke is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Koepke has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

