In the upcoming tilt against the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Brayden Point to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Point stats and insights

Point has scored in eight of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has attempted five shots in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has six goals, plus seven assists.

He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:45 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:15 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:48 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 5 3 2 18:03 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:18 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:56 Home W 5-4 OT

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

