Should you bet on Anthony Cirelli to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Cirelli stats and insights

Cirelli has scored in five of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Cirelli averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Cirelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:26 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:28 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 2 2 0 18:47 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:16 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:56 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 19:36 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:41 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:30 Home W 5-4 OT

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

