For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Alex Barre-Boulet a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

  • Barre-Boulet has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted five shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Barre-Boulet has scored two goals on the power play.
  • Barre-Boulet's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:40 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:22 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:55 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:26 Away L 3-1
11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:57 Home W 6-4
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:56 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:56 Home L 5-3

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

