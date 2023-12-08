Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Terrell County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Terrell County, Georgia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Terrell County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Terrell Academy at Citizens Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Douglas, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
