Oddsmakers have set player props for Joel Embiid, Trae Young and others when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Atlanta Hawks at Wells Fargo Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -147) 10.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -149)

The 27.5-point prop total for Young on Friday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average, which is 27.2.

He has pulled down 2.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Young averages 10.6 assists, 0.1 more than Friday's over/under.

Young averages 3.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Friday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +114) 5.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: +144)

Dejounte Murray's 20 points per game average is 0.5 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.1 less rebounds per game (4.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).

Murray's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Murray's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -128) 10.5 (Over: +102)

The 11.5-point prop bet for Clint Capela on Friday is 0.9 higher than his season scoring average (10.6).

He grabs 10.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -120) 11.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +196)

Embiid's 33.1 points per game average is 0.6 points more than Friday's over/under.

He has pulled down 11.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (11.5).

Embiid has averaged 6.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday (6.5).

Embiid's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +114) 5.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: +144)

The 25.5-point over/under set for Tyrese Maxey on Friday is 1.4 less than his scoring average on the season (26.9).

He has grabbed 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Maxey has averaged 6.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He has made 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

