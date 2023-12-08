Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DeKalb County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clarkston High School at Druid Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Towers High School at McNair High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tucker High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Decatur, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arabia Mountain High School at Martin Luther King Jr. High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lithonia, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
