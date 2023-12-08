DeKalb County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clarkston High School at Druid Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 4A - Region 6

4A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Towers High School at McNair High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 5

2A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Tucker High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Decatur, GA

Decatur, GA Conference: 5A - Region 4

5A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Arabia Mountain High School at Martin Luther King Jr. High School