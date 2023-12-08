Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Cherokee County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Cherokee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trion High School at Spring Garden High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Spring Garden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at The King's Academy
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
