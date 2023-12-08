Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bulloch County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Bulloch County, Georgia today? We have you covered here.
Bulloch County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Statesboro High School at Richmond Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Richmond Hill, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portal Middle High School at Effingham County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Springfield, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
