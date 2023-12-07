Will Tanner Jeannot Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 7?
On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Nashville Predators. Is Tanner Jeannot going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Jeannot stats and insights
- Jeannot has scored in six of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 80 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Jeannot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|10:43
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|15:00
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|11:24
|Home
|W 6-4
Lightning vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
