The Pittsburgh Steelers' (7-5) injury report heading into their game against the New England Patriots (2-10) currently features nine players. The matchup starts at 8:15 PM on Thursday, December 7 from Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers enter the matchup after losing 24-10 to the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing on December 3.

Last time out, the Patriots lost 6-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Najee Harris RB Knee Questionable Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Out Isaac Seumalo OG Shoulder Questionable Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hand Full Participation In Practice Montravius Adams DT Ankle Full Participation In Practice James Pierre CB Shoulder Out Elandon Roberts LB Groin Questionable Keeanu Benton DL Oblique Limited Participation In Practice Mason Cole C Knee Questionable

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rhamondre Stevenson RB Ankle Out Riley Reiff OL Knee Out Trent Brown OL Ankle Questionable Christian Barmore DL Shoulder Questionable JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Ankle Questionable DeVante Parker WR Knee Questionable Shaun Wade CB Illness Out Demario Douglas WR Concussion Out Kayshon Boutte WR Shoulder Out

Steelers vs. Patriots Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Steelers Season Insights

The Steelers are putting up 294.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 26th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 21st, giving up 348.3 yards per game.

While the Steelers' defense ranks sixth with 19.1 points allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking fifth-worst (16 points per game).

The Steelers have been a bottom-five pass offense this year, ranking fifth-worst with 179.6 passing yards per game. On defense, they are ranked 19th in the NFL (227.3 passing yards allowed per game).

Pittsburgh ranks 14th in run offense (115.3 rushing yards per game) and 22nd in run defense (121 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

With 20 forced turnovers (fifth in NFL) against 10 turnovers committed (first in NFL), the Steelers' +10 turnover margin is the second-best in the NFL.

Patriots Season Insights

The Patriots' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, posting 290.4 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank eighth with 310.5 total yards allowed per contest.

The Patriots have been sputtering on offense, ranking worst in the NFL with 12.3 points per game. They have been more productive on the other side of the ball, giving up 21.2 points per contest (15th-ranked).

In terms of passing, the Patriots rank 23rd in the NFL (186.8 passing yards per game) and 16th defensively (221.8 passing yards allowed per contest).

New England ranks 21st in the NFL with 103.7 rushing yards per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks third-best by surrendering just 88.7 rushing yards per contest.

The Patriots have forced 11 turnovers this season and have turned it over 20 times, leading to a -9 turnover margin that is second-worst in the NFL.

Steelers vs. Patriots Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Steelers (-6)

Steelers (-6) Moneyline: Steelers (-275), Patriots (+220)

Steelers (-275), Patriots (+220) Total: 30 points

