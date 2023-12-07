On December 7 at 6:00 PM ET, it's Georgia Southern versus South Florida in NCAA volleyball -- continue reading for live stream information.

South Florida vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: December 7

December 7 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Games Today

Creighton vs. Louisville

Date: 12:00 PM ET on December 7

12:00 PM ET on December 7 TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska

Date: 2:00 PM ET on December 7

2:00 PM ET on December 7 TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Washington State vs. Pittsburgh

Date: 2:30 PM ET on December 7

2:30 PM ET on December 7 TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Arkansas vs. Kentucky

Date: 4:30 PM ET on December 7

4:30 PM ET on December 7 TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Penn State vs. Wisconsin

Date: 7:00 PM ET on December 7

7:00 PM ET on December 7 TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. Texas

Date: 9:00 PM ET on December 7

9:00 PM ET on December 7 TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Purdue vs. Oregon

Date: 9:30 PM ET on December 7

9:30 PM ET on December 7 TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Arizona State vs. Stanford