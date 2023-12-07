The Tampa Bay Lightning (12-10-5) take a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Nashville Predators (13-12) on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+.

The Lightning's offense has scored 33 goals during their last 10 games, while their defense has conceded 31 goals. They have registered 35 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 12 goals (34.3%). They are 5-4-1 over those contests.

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.

Lightning vs. Predators Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Predators 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-110)

Predators (-110) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have posted a record of 1-5-6 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 12-10-5.

In the seven games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up nine points.

This season the Lightning recorded only one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Tampa Bay has two points (0-3-2) in five games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Lightning have earned 27 points in their 17 games with three or more goals scored.

Tampa Bay has scored a lone power-play goal in 11 games this season and has registered 12 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 8-6-1 (17 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 4-4-4 to record 12 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 17th 3.16 Goals Scored 3.33 10th 16th 3.2 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 14th 31.1 Shots 30.4 18th 15th 30.3 Shots Allowed 30.7 19th 16th 19.79% Power Play % 31.87% 2nd 27th 73.68% Penalty Kill % 83.75% 9th

Lightning vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

