When the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Nikita Kucherov score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

  • Kucherov has scored in 11 of 26 games this season, and had multiple goals in six of those games.
  • In one game against the Predators this season, he has taken five shots and scored two goals.
  • Kucherov has picked up seven goals and 15 assists on the power play.
  • He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 4.6 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:19 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:47 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 24:10 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:50 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:41 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 6 2 4 20:30 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:00 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:08 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 3 2 1 22:36 Home W 6-4

Lightning vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

